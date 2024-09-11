Congressman’s Daughter Takes on Big Atlantic County, NJ, Job

This key Atlantic County, New Jersey governmental position has not been open in decades, as Jim Ferguson held the position and did a consistently great job over the many years.

The position is Atlantic County Counsel. It is an incredibly important job.

This individual is the chief legal officer for Atlantic County government.

Lynne Hughes has been serving for a few months in an acting capacity. She has now received the official advice and consent from the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners and holds the position on a permanent basis.

Hughes is the Daughter of the late United States Congressman and United States Ambassador, William J. Hughes, who was a truly great American and dedicated public servant.

These great quality characteristic traits have been passed down to his children.

Lynne Hughes has an extensive legal background having served 22 years as Vice President, Chief Counsel, Regional Operations for Caesars Entertainment; as an Associate for two local law firms; and four years in the U.S. Department of Commerce, Patent and Trademark Office, in Washington, DC., said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. In the short time she has been with county government, she has contributed greatly. She is a highly capable and ethical attorney whom I am confident will fight to protect the best interests of Atlantic County and its residents, said Levinson.

Hughes is a graduate of Widener University Law School.

Hughes earned a B.A. in Political Science and Communications from George Washington University and a Masters of Public Administration from American University.

Hughes She is a member of the Atlantic County Bar Association and the New Jersey State and Pennsylvania State Bar Associations.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds will also work with Hughes.

Reynolds said that his office:

Looks forward to working closely with Hughes to uphold the law and promote justice in their shared efforts to serve the people of Atlantic County. Your experience and vision will undoubtedly be a valuable asset as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, said Reynolds.

Levinson said, “like her father, Lynne is a very affable yet humble person. She is proud of her local roots and fights hard for those she represents. We are extraordinarily lucky to have her on our team."

Lynne Hughes said:

I am grateful to County Executive Levinson for providing me with this opportunity and his faith in my abilities to do the best job for Atlantic County, said Hughes.

SOURCE: Linda Gilmore, Chief of Staff & Public Information Officer, Atlantic County Government.

