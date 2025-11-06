NJ Congressman Calls on Governor-Elect To Act On Electric Bills

New Jersey Governor-elect, Mikie Sherrill made a promise to the citizens of New Jersey to lower the cost of electricity.

United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew is politely reminding Givernor-elect Sherrill to keep her word.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew Urges Sherrill & Atlantic City Electric To Act

Van Drew released his public statement after Atlantic City Electric (ACE) stated that it will work with Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill to lower electrical energy costs for the citizens of New Jersey.

Here is Congressman Van Drew’s Public Statement

I hope ACE and Governor-elect Sherrill are serious about lowering energy costs because families in South Jersey are hitting their breaking point," said Congressman Van Drew. "People cannot keep paying these sky-high bills every month. Freezing the current rates is not enough. We need to actually cut costs, starting with lowering delivery fees and making sure utility companies are held accountable for every dollar they charge. The State of New Jersey has the authority to control and adjust these rates, and it is time they take that responsibility seriously. At the federal level, we have already cleared the way to build new nuclear reactors to help strengthen our energy supply, and New Jersey should get started on that immediately. I will work with anyone-Republican, Democrat, or Independent—if it means getting relief for the hardworking men and women of South Jersey. Families deserve affordable, reliable energy, and I will keep fighting until they get it, said Van Drew

SOURCE: United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew

