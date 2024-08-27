At least one condo unit was destroyed by fire late Friday night in Mays Landing.

The Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says their members were called to The Woodlands complex on the Black Horse Pike just after 11:30 for a reported structure fire.

Fire at The Woodlands complex in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company / Facebook Fire at The Woodlands complex in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company / Facebook loading...

At the scene, authorities found a fire in a second-floor unit and additional fire companies from Egg Harbor Township, Mays Landing, and Atlantic City International Airport were called to the scene.

Pictures posted to Facebook showed flames nearly as tall as nearby trees leaping from the roof of the building.

Fire at The Woodlands complex in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company / Facebook Fire at The Woodlands complex in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company / Facebook loading...

AUGUST 2023: Fire destroys condo at The Woodlands in Mays Landing

One unit appeared to be completely destroyed, and information about any adjacent units being damaged was not provided.

Fire at The Woodlands complex in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company / Facebook Fire at The Woodlands complex in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company / Facebook loading...

Crews remained on location for approximately 3 and a half hours.