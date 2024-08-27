Condo destroyed by fire in Mays Landing, NJ, Friday night
At least one condo unit was destroyed by fire late Friday night in Mays Landing.
The Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says their members were called to The Woodlands complex on the Black Horse Pike just after 11:30 for a reported structure fire.
At the scene, authorities found a fire in a second-floor unit and additional fire companies from Egg Harbor Township, Mays Landing, and Atlantic City International Airport were called to the scene.
Pictures posted to Facebook showed flames nearly as tall as nearby trees leaping from the roof of the building.
- AUGUST 2023: Fire destroys condo at The Woodlands in Mays Landing
One unit appeared to be completely destroyed, and information about any adjacent units being damaged was not provided.
Crews remained on location for approximately 3 and a half hours.
20 South Jersey things that aren't there anymore
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman