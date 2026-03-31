Extensive, High Quality 2026 Concert Lineup In Atlantic City, NJ

More than 100 years ago, you weren’t considered to have made it as a musician or entertainer until you played in Atlantic City at The World Famous Steel Pier.

Atlantic City Is Still The Home Of Great Entertainment

This is a fact, largely because of the past 48 years of legalized casino gambling in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Despite the massive proliferation around the nation, Atlantic City remains one of the strongest casino gambling jurisdictions in America.

Here is The Concert Lineup For Just One Atlantic City Casino — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Great major concert acts will be featured in 2026 (through September 5, 2026) at the Borgata Event Center and Music Box, as follows:

Apr 3: Andrew Santino

Apr 4: Deon Cole

Apr 18: Paul Anka

Apr 25: Jerry Seinfeld

May 9: Alter Bridge

May 29: SatchVai Band (Joe Satriani & Steve

Vai)

Vai) May 30: Jason Mraz

Jun 12: Devo

Jun 26: Iliza Shlesinger

Jul 17: The Disco Biscuits

Jul 17: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Jul 24: Harry Connick, Jr.

Sep 5: Gabriel Iglesias

Previous Borgata Entertainment In 2026 Included:

Feb 6: Zeppelin USA

Feb 7: Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Feb 7: Dancing with the Stars: Live! Feb 13: Trevor Noah

Feb 27: Boy George & Culture Club

More High Quality Entertainment In 2026

At Ocean Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, The Golden Nugget, Caesars Entertainment Properties and the return of beach and indoor concerts presented by Visit Atlantic City.

Atlantic City remains immature, destination, resort, which features some of the best entertainment in the country.

Just Some Of The Great Talent That Has Performed In Atlantic City Over The Years

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