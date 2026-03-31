Extensive, High Quality 2026 Concert Lineup In Atlantic City, NJ
More than 100 years ago, you weren’t considered to have made it as a musician or entertainer until you played in Atlantic City at The World Famous Steel Pier.
Atlantic City Is Still The Home Of Great Entertainment
This is a fact, largely because of the past 48 years of legalized casino gambling in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Despite the massive proliferation around the nation, Atlantic City remains one of the strongest casino gambling jurisdictions in America.
Here is The Concert Lineup For Just One Atlantic City Casino — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Great major concert acts will be featured in 2026 (through September 5, 2026) at the Borgata Event Center and Music Box, as follows:
- Apr 3: Andrew Santino
- Apr 4: Deon Cole
- Apr 18: Paul Anka
- Apr 25: Jerry Seinfeld
- May 9: Alter Bridge
- May 29: SatchVai Band (Joe Satriani & Steve
Vai)
- May 30: Jason Mraz
- Jun 12: Devo
- Jun 26: Iliza Shlesinger
- Jul 17: The Disco Biscuits
- Jul 17: "Weird Al" Yankovic
- Jul 24: Harry Connick, Jr.
- Sep 5: Gabriel Iglesias
Previous Borgata Entertainment In 2026 Included:
- Feb 6: Zeppelin USA
Feb 7: Dancing with the Stars: Live!
- Feb 13: Trevor Noah
- Feb 27: Boy George & Culture Club
More High Quality Entertainment In 2026
At Ocean Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, The Golden Nugget, Caesars Entertainment Properties and the return of beach and indoor concerts presented by Visit Atlantic City.
Atlantic City remains immature, destination, resort, which features some of the best entertainment in the country.
Just Some Of The Great Talent That Has Performed In Atlantic City Over The Years
[carbongallery id="61 aa59067d62e676c43a1902"]
[carbongallery id="615f1 ac595e7672ca54d34f0"]