We recently took to Facebook and asked a simple question: What's one closed Atlantic City-area restaurant that still hurts to this day?

And the volume of responses we received was absolutely insane.

As of this writing, almost 500 people have chimed in, offering a trip back in time: their favorite spots for a delicious meal, a great drink, a fun place to watch their favorite sports teams, and where countless family gatherings have taken place over the past several decades.

Sure, when you think of Atlantic City's culinary scene now, you probably think of the world-class restaurants featuring big-name chefs in any of the casinos, but locals know that really good food can be found away from rows of slot machines and it's been that way long before gaming halls opened half a century ago.

Sunset over Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Sunset over Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

We sifted through the hundreds of comments that mentioned old AC-area restaurants and selected 11 (i.e., we barely scratched the surface) that seemed to generate the most chatter. And we will most certainly revisit this list as popular spots like Zaberer's and the Bubba Mac Shack in Somers Point didn't make this list (don't worry, they will in the very near future).

Grab a fork and enjoy this trip back in time...

11 Closed Atlantic City Restaurants We Still Miss Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman