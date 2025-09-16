New Jersey Race For Governor Even Closer: Most Stunning Poll, Yet

Harry Hurley photo.

We have maintained for many weeks that the race for Governor of New Jersey is a margin of error race.

Now There Is Credible Evidence that Confirms How Tight The Race Is

A recent poll conducted by National Research Inc. shows the race between Sherrill versus Ciattarelli to be at 47 percent to 45 percent among likely voters.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%

Polls Have Tightened Through The Race

Remember the first poll, a Rutgers - Eagleton poll, which gave Sherrill a more than 20-point lead?

In my view, that was never real. However, it was given market saturation level coverage to once again give the perception that a Democrat leads a Republican candidate by an insurmountable margin.

That poll and all of the polls have since tightened.

This Is New Jersey

There are more Democrats than Republicans. Ciattarelli has always maintained that this is a margin of error race.

Ciattarelli has also openly acknowledged that this is going to be a close race and that every vote counts.

Sherrill Tries To Make President Trump, “The Bogeyman” In New Jersey

Jack Ciattarelli photo. Jack Ciattarelli photo. loading...

Sherrill has spent big bucks to try and make the New Jersey race for Governor all about President Trump.

It hasn’t worked. New Jerseyans care about the exorbitant cost of electricity here in The Garden State and other affordability issues.

Adam Geller Detects Movement

Geller is an expert in detecting trends and movement in polling data.

On the national stage, Geller was the first to see the 2024 tipping to President Trump.

Geller is the head of National Research Inc.

Geller’s work is highly respected and known for its accuracy.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

SOURCE: National Research Inc. poll

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley