Ciattarelli Makes Great Pick For New Jersey Lieutenant Governor
Jack Ciattarelli is the 2025 Republican Nominee for Governor of New Jersey.
We have learned and confirmed that Ciattarelli has made his selection for his lieutenant governor running mate.
Ciattarelli will make it official tomorrow, however, we will tell you now.
The Winner Is
Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon
Gannon is a proven vote-getter in a County where Ciattarelli must perform well.
Ciattarelli Lieutenant Governor Announcement Event
WHAT: Ciattarelli for Governor announces Lieutenant Governor Nominee
WHERE: Johnnies Tavern, 301 Boonton Ave, Boonton, NJ 07005
DATE: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
TIME: 9:30 a.m. event starts
Democrat Challenger Mikie Sherrill
Has not yet named her lieutenant governor running mate.
Polls Are All Over The Place
Whatever you do, don’t believe the polls. Thus far, the polling has Sherrill with anywhere from a very small lead to a very large lead.
However, Ciattarelli was allegedly way behind in the polls in 2021… And he came within 51% to 48% versus the incumbent, Governor Phil Murphy..
SOURCE: Confidential source regarding Jack Ciattarelli Lieutenant Governor running mate selection.
