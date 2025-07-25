Ciattarelli Makes Great Pick For New Jersey Lieutenant Governor

Jack Ciattarelli is the 2025 Republican Nominee for Governor of New Jersey.

We have learned and confirmed that Ciattarelli has made his selection for his lieutenant governor running mate.

Ciattarelli will make it official tomorrow, however, we will tell you now.

The Winner Is

Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon

Gannon is a proven vote-getter in a County where Ciattarelli must perform well.

Ciattarelli Lieutenant Governor Announcement Event

Jack Ciattarelli photo. Jack Ciattarelli photo. loading...

WHAT: Ciattarelli for Governor announces Lieutenant Governor Nominee

WHERE: Johnnies Tavern, 301 Boonton Ave, Boonton, NJ 07005

DATE: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

TIME: 9:30 a.m. event starts

Democrat Challenger Mikie Sherrill

Has not yet named her lieutenant governor running mate.

Polls Are All Over The Place

Whatever you do, don’t believe the polls. Thus far, the polling has Cheryl from anywhere from a small lead to a large lead.

Whatever you do, don’t believe the polls. Thus far, the polling has Sherrill with anywhere from a very small lead to a very large lead.

However, Ciattarelli was allegedly way behind in the polls in 2021… And he came within 51% to 48% versus the incumbent, Governor Phil Murphy..

Jack Ciattarelli campaign photo. Jack Ciattarelli campaign photo. loading...

Jack Ciattarelli photo. Jack Ciattarelli photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Wildwood, NJ with Jack Ciattarelli & Donald Trump. Harry Hurley photo. Wildwood, NJ with Jack Ciattarelli & Donald Trump. loading...

Jack Ciattarelli photo. Jack Ciattarelli photo. loading...

James Gannon photo. James Gannon photo. loading...

SOURCE: Confidential source regarding Jack Ciattarelli Lieutenant Governor running mate selection.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley