UPDATE 10/31: Authorities in Cape May County say Christopher Myers of Wildwood Crest surrendered to police. He is currently being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Our original report continues below.

Have you seen him?

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is looking for 45-year-old Christopher Myers.

Authorities say he is wanted for distribution and possession of child pornography.

Myers is described as the following:

White male

6' 5" tall

Over 300 pounds

Blue eyes

Grey hair

The prosecutor's office says they have been searching for Myers since October 17th.

Christopher Myers - Photo: Cape May County Priosecutor's Office / TSM Illustration Christopher Myers - Photo: Cape May County Priosecutor's Office / TSM Illustration loading...

If you have seen Myers, you are asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children