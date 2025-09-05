Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help as they search for nearly two dozen children who were reported missing in August.

Among those missing are several kids who are considered to be endangered, and another who has not been seen since he did not board a flight at Philadelphia International Airport.

If you have seen any of these juveniles, you can call or text the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-TIPS.

And here's a reminder: as common as cameras are, do you have current, high-quality pictures of your children? While many will answer yes, that's not always the case. Take a moment to make sure you have pictures, should you ever need them.

NyDeaya Dwyer

NyDeaya Dwyer - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department NyDeaya Dwyer - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old NyDeaya Dwyer was last seen on Friday, August 29th, at about 6 PM when she left her home on the 2800 block of N. 27th Street.

She is a Black female, 5’ 3″, and weighs 132 pounds.

Lacey Daley and Katharine Lawrence

Lacey Daley and Katharine Lawrence - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Lacey Daley and Katharine Lawrence - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

On August 25th, both juveniles were last seen leaving their homes on the 600 block of Diamond Street.

17-year-old Lacey Daley (left) is 5' 4", 158 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black sweatpants, and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

16-year-old Katharine Lawrence (right) is 5' 8", 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Endangered: Julian Carpio

Missing in Philadelphia - Photo: TSM Illustration Missing in Philadelphia - Photo: TSM Illustration loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Julian Carpio, who is considered to be endangered.

Carpio was last seen on August 24th at 10:10 AM at the Frontier Airlines gate at Philadelphia International Airport. Police say Julian never boarded his flight and was seen on airport security cameras exiting the airport and walking towards SEPTA regional rail platform “E” at 12:17 PM.

Julian's clothing description is unknown and a photo was not available.

Ma’niyah Hall

Ma’niyah Hall - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Ma’niyah Hall - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Philly Police are searching for 17-year-old Ma’niyah Hall.

Ma’niyah was last seen on August 19th on the 3000 block of N. Percy St. Police say she frequents the areas around city hall, 29th & Tasker, and 24th &Cecil B. Moore.

She was last seen wearing a white body suit, a red skirt, and silver flip flops.

Makayla Johnson

Makayla Johnson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Makayla Johnson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Makayla Johnson was last seen at 11 PM on August 19th on the 1600 block of Federal St.

She is 5' 6" tall, 100 pounds, with long brown hair up in a clip, and she was wearing a blue tank top, black shorts, and pink and white sneakers.

Amanda Patterson

Amanda Patterson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Amanda Patterson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

17-year-old Amanda Patterson was last seen just before 5 PM on August 18th on the 600 block of Diamond Street.

She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a flower on it and grey sparkly tights.

Tafeeq Purnel Williams

Tafeeq Purnel Williams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Tafeeq Purnel Williams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Tafeeq Purnel Williams, last seen at 8:00 on the morning of August 18th on the 4900 block of Stenton Ave.

He is 5' 1" tall with brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green shirt and navy blue Adidas sweatpants.

Endangered: Dimere Allen

Dimere Allen - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Dimere Allen - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Dimere Allen, who police say is endangered, was last seen at 4 PM on August 18th on the 3300 block of Ridge Ave.

He is 16, 5' 9" tall, 150 pounds, with black hair with red dye, brown eyes, and he was wearing a camouflage hoodie, black jeans, and multi-colored shoes.

Kamor Roeun

Kamor Roeun - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Kamor Roeun - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Cops in Philly are looking for 15-year-old Kamor Roeun.

Kamor was last seen on August 17th at 11:00 AM on the 400 block of Rockland St. He is 5' 7", 150 pounds, with a dark complexion, black hair, and was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, and gray/white sneakers.

Nyia Graham

Nyia Graham - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Nyia Graham - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Nyia Graham was last seen at midnight on August 14th on the 1700 block of 67th Ave.

Nyia is 14, 5' 8", and 125 pounds. It was not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Desiree Smith

Desiree Smith - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Desiree Smith - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

17-year-old Desiree Smith has not been seen since 5:30 PM on August 14th on the 2200 block of Snyder Ave.

She is described as 5' 3", 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and she was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and a black bracelet.

Endangered: Brystol Suarez

Brystol Suarez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Brystol Suarez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Brystol Suarez, who is considered to be endangered, went missing at 3:30 AM on August 13th from the 4900 block of Darrah St.

She is 5' 2" tall and 120 pounds; no further description was provided by police.

Malaysia Tomlin

Malaysia Tomlin - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Malaysia Tomlin - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Malaysia Tomlin was last seen at about 2:30 on the afternoon of August 9th on the 400 block of N. Wanamaker St. Police say she could be in the area around the 2000 block of N. 22nd St.

She is 13 years old and was last wearing a black jeans jacket and a white pocketbook with clothes inside.

Angel Acevedo

Angel Acevedo - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Angel Acevedo - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Angel Acevedo was last seen on August 9th at 8 AM on the 100 block of E. Wellens St.

He is 14, 5' 4", 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.

Hector Rivera

Hector Rivera - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Hector Rivera - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Hector Rivera, a 13-year-old male, was last seen on August 8th on the 4500 block of Bleigh Ave.

He is 5' 7" tall, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing green/black Nike sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

Alayna Reyes

Alayna Reyes - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Alayna Reyes - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Alayna Reyes has not been seen since 3:00 on the afternoon of August 8th on the 500 block of Burgess Street.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants, and carrying a pink bookbag. She could be in the area of Bustleton Avenue and Tomlinson Road.

Magdelle Saint Jour

Magdelle Saint Jour - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Magdelle Saint Jour - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 12-year-old Magdelle Saint Jour, last seen at 1 PM on August 6th, from the 600 block of Princeton Ave.

Magdelle is 5' 8", 160 pounds, with brown eyes, red hair, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and a black backpack.

Taniyah White

Taniyah White - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Taniyah White - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Philly Police are searching for 13-year-old Taniyah White.

Taniyah was last seen around midnight on August 5th on the 1500 block of S. Newkirk Street.

She is 5' 6", 220 pounds, and she was last seen wearing tan basketball shorts, black socks, and a black shirt.

Cameron Pinckney

Cameron Pinckney - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Cameron Pinckney - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Cameron Pinckney went missing on August 5th from the 4500 block of Old York Rd. Police say he frequents the park at 9th & Hunting Park Ave.

Cameron is 5' 8", 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Stephen Korpuze

Stephen Korpuze - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Stephen Korpuze - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Stephen Korpuze went missing around 9:30 on the night of August 3rd from the 4200 block of Bodine St. Police say he likes to frequent the Frankford Area.

He is 13 years old, 5' 1", 100 pounds, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, wearing a Blue 76ers shirt, & Grey shorts.

Herbierto Roubert

Herbierto Roubert - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Herbierto Roubert - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for Herbierto Roubert, last seen at 7 PM on August 1st on the 2700 block of N. Broad St.

He is 16 years old, 5' 8", 190 pounds, with sandy-colored hair, brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

