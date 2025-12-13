A convicted sex offender from just outside of Philadelphia is headed back to prison for downloading thousands of child porn files.

20 Years in Federal Prison

Federal authorities say this past week, 52-year-old Michael Hochman of Warminster, PA, was sentenced to 240 months, or 20 years, behind bars, along with a decade of supervised release.

Hochman, who pleaded guilty in June, downloaded and collected thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material, per officials.

Warminster PA - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Warminster PA - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Prior Sex Crime Conviction Detailed

In 2002, Hochman was convicted in Kansas of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, for which he was sentenced to 55 months in prison. In that case, he communicated online with a 13-year-old girl, manipulated her into producing sexually explicit images, and traveled to Kansas and engaged in sex with her on multiple occasions.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The case was investigated by the FBI-Philadelphia's Fort Washington Resident Agency and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Rotella.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in two-year span There were a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, arrested between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt