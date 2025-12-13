Convicted Sex Offender from PA Gets 20 Years for Downloading Child Porn
A convicted sex offender from just outside of Philadelphia is headed back to prison for downloading thousands of child porn files.
20 Years in Federal Prison
Federal authorities say this past week, 52-year-old Michael Hochman of Warminster, PA, was sentenced to 240 months, or 20 years, behind bars, along with a decade of supervised release.
Hochman, who pleaded guilty in June, downloaded and collected thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material, per officials.
Prior Sex Crime Conviction Detailed
In 2002, Hochman was convicted in Kansas of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, for which he was sentenced to 55 months in prison. In that case, he communicated online with a 13-year-old girl, manipulated her into producing sexually explicit images, and traveled to Kansas and engaged in sex with her on multiple occasions.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
The case was investigated by the FBI-Philadelphia's Fort Washington Resident Agency and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Rotella.
