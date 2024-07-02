Child Abuse in Atlantic City Schools is Not New – Take Action Now

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Atlantic City Superintendent of Schools La’Quetta Small and Atlantic City High School Principal Constance Days-Chapman all face serious child abuse criminal charges.

MARTY SMALL is criminally charged with:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3rd degree aggravated assault

3rd degree terroristic threats

disorderly persons simple assault.

LA'QUETTA SMALL is criminally charged with:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3 separate counts of disorderly persons simple assault.

CONSTANCE SAYS-CHAPMAN is criminally charged with:

second-degree Official Misconduct

third-degree Hindering Apprehension of

Another.

fourth-degree Obstruction of Justice.

disorderly persons Failure to Report Child Abuse.

Days-Chapman was immediately suspended from her position upon being criminally charged.

Beyond all norms and comprehension, La’Quetta Small has not been suspended.

This Bizarro World exists now, however, the issue of child abuse and failure to take proper corrective action predates these latest criminal charges by many years.

On October 21, 2020, Tom Forkin spoke before the Atlantic City Board of Education regarding an alleged child sex abuse scandal that rocked the Atlantic City Board of Education.

Forkin raised serious questions that involved a relative of Marty and La’Quetta Small (Kayan Frazier), who lived with The Small’s.

As Forkin was attempting to discuss the severity of the issues involved, then Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell ordered Forkin’s microphone to be silenced.

Kayan Frazier, who is La’Quetta Smalls’ cousin, ultimately pled guilty in federal court (February 2021) to:

• One (1) count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography.

Frazier was sentenced to 20 years, plus one month in federal prison.

Kayan Frazier (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office photo) Kayan Frazier (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office photo) loading...

John Devlin was President of the Atlantic City Board of Education at this time … he ordered a wide-ranging investigation into Frazier from several fronts.

First, Devlin wanted a thorough investigation into exactly what, where and when Frazier exploited and sexually abused "Minor Child # 1... and, to determine if other children were exploited and sexually abused.

Devlin also wanted the investigation to determine exactly how Frazier was able to obtain employment with the state of New Jersey after leaving the Atlantic City substitute teaching position in the unfavorable manner that he did.

Devlin advised that the investigation was short-circuited at the administration/board level.

It is almost impossible to believe that after the serious sexual child abuse crimes in 2020 and the serious child abuse criminal charges of 2024 … the Atlantic City Board of Education has not done one thing to address these disturbing issues.

