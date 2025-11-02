A Camden County man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to meet with an underage boy for a sexual encounter after chatting online.

Officials say 62-year-old Nimrod Lasman of Cherry Hill has been charged with second-degree attempted child luring and second-degree attempted sexual assault.

Undercover Operation Leads to Arrest

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, on October 27th, Lasman used an app to chat with someone whom he thought was a 14-year-old boy. In reality, that "boy" was actually an undercover detective from the prosecutor's office.

During the conversation, authorities say Lasman arranged to meet the boy in a park to engage in sexual activity. Later that day, detectives arrested him at the Cooper River Dog Park in Cherry Hill.

Nimrod Lasman of Cherry Hill NJ

Once processed by police, Lasman was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

How to Provide Tips to Authorities

Anyone with information about this case can contact Det. James Cavanaugh with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 225-8446.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

