‘Capestock’ is Cape May City, NJ, Homage to ‘Woodstock’

“Capestock” is being billed as 3 Days of Peace & Music on the Beach in Cape May City, New Jersey.

“Capestock” is Cape May’s homage to “Woodstock,” an iconic musical carnival that took place from August 15, 1969 through August 18, 1969 in White Lake, New York.

“Woodstock” was called 3 Days of Peace & Music.

“Capestock” will be held on August 16, 17, 18, 2024, the festival begins at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The 3-day concert will take place on the beach, directly behind Cape May Convention Hall at 714 Beach Avenue.

Should it rain, there is a great contingency plan, as the event will be moved inside the Cape May Convention Hall.

“Capestock” is being presented by the City of Cape May.

For more information, you may contact:

You can purchase a 1,2 or 3-day ticket.

Friday ticket is $ 45

Saturday ticket is $ 75

Sunday ticket is $ 45

3 Day Pass is $ $ 150

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19, 2024

Reverend Jefferson (Jefferson Airplane)

Just Like Janis (Janis Joplin)

Who's Next (The Who)

Kensington Clearwater Revival

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20, 2024

Inca (Santana)

Laurel Canyon (Crosby, Stills & Nash)

Tuesday's Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

You can spend 1, 2 or 3 days on the Beach in Cape May City, honoring the bands that played at “Woodstock,” along with some of their friends!

Musical “lightning” is about to strike twice, with “Capestock” on the beach in Cape May City, New Jersey.

