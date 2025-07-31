Great Cape May, NJ, Beach Avenue, Dog Friendly Hotel & Restaurant

You don’t have to leave your best friend behind when you visit Cape May, New Jersey.

This is something that always brings stress, when you have to leave your dogs … just because you want to go away for a few days.

The Beach Shack is one of the only dog-friendly resort properties in Cape May, New Jersey.

Right next door, is a great restaurant, (The Rusty Nail) which has both indoor and outdoor seating.

We Dined There Yesterday

The Atmosphere & Food Is Great

Our Rusty Nail Selections Included:

Fried Shrimp

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Fried Macaroni & Cheese

The fried shrimp (6 were included) were enormous, with each one being cut into 4 big bites. It’s listed as an appetizer, however, it easily can serve as a main entree.

The texture and flavor were outstanding, for $ 19, which I felt was fair and reasonable price.

The fried macaroni was light, creamy and delicious. See below, I cut one open, so that you see exactly what you’re getting.

The Dog-Friendly Beach Shack - Located Right Next Door

There is the “Paws Up! Beach Shack Dog Package” that is available from Spring through Fall seasons.

With pet-friendly accommodations and spacious outdoor areas, the Beach Shack offers a welcoming atmosphere where pets can relax alongside their owners.

There are also nearby dog-friendly walking paths and outdoor dining that is canine-friendly and available.

The Paws Up Package Includes:

Deluxe Accommodations

Rusty Nail dining credit ($25 per day)*

A custom Beach Shack dog leash

Beach Shack Doggie Welcome Kit including:

Use of Beach a Shack dog bed, and food and water bowls

Mark Your Spot - a list of local points of interest for your dog

Dog In-Room Door Hanger

Beach Shack disposable waste bags - 3 per day

Beach Shack Frisbee

A Special Doggie Treat

SOURCE: Cape Resorts.

