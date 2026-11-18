Cape May County, N.J. — If you see a lot of horses and trailers around Cape May County this week, there's a reason.

The Cape May County Sheriff's Office is hosting a Mounted Policing Training Seminar in the county through Friday, November 20th. About 70 horses from eight states and federal agencies will be participating.

Over the next several days, horse trailers will be traveling to different training locations around the county. The Sheriff's Office asks drivers to be patient and respectful of the trailers and horses if they run into them.

Cape May County Sheriff's Office - Photo: Chris Coleman Cape May County Sheriff's Office - Photo: Chris Coleman

Thursday in Wildwood

On Thursday, there will be formation rides and training in Wildwood. Large groups of horses will be working on the beach and in the area from Taylor to Montgomery Avenues, between Ocean and Atlantic Avenues.

A convoy of trucks and trailers will travel from the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township to Wildwood in the early afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says drivers can expect "very minor delays."

Due to the training, watch for multiple road closures. Message boards and traffic barricades will mark the closed areas. The Sheriff's Office asks all drivers to be attentive.

During training, there will be loud noises in the area, which may include loud pops, smoke, and yelling.

Cape May County Sheriff's Office - Photo: Chris Coleman Cape May County Sheriff's Office - Photo: Chris Coleman

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Taking Pictures

The Sheriff's Office says it loves interacting with the public, but the horses are working, training, and on a tight schedule this week, so they may not be able to stop for pictures or to talk.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com