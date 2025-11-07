Cape May, New Jersey Chef Wins Major ‘Best Chef’ Award [Photos]

Last night, The New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association presented its annual awards and a talented Cape May Executive Chef has won the “Best Chef” award.

The Virginia Hotel — Cape May, New Jersey

Jason Hanin is the Executive Chef at The Virginia Hotel, which includes the famed Ebbitt Room.

The Ebbitt Room is recognized as one of the absolute finest restaurants in America.

Executive Chef Jason Hanin

Was his usual very humble self when talking about receiving this state-wide, high honor.

Last night was one of those moments that makes you stop, take a breath, and realize how far the journey has come. Standing among so many incredible chefs and hospitality professionals at the NJ Restaurant & Hospitality Association Awards was truly humbling — and to be recognized as Best Chef is something I'll carry with deep gratitude. The truth is, this path hasn't been easy. It's been years of long hours, missed holidays, and relentless pushing - chasing perfection, chasing meaning, chasing something that always feels just out of reach. There's sacrifice in this life, but there's also profound beauty in the pursuit, said Hanin.

Hanin Credits His Ebbitt Room Team

To my team at The Ebbitt Room — this belongs to you as much as to me. You're the heartbeat behind every dish, every service, every late night that turns into something magical, said Hanin.

Executive Chef Hanin Completed Continuing Education Training In Japan

There are still moments of imposter syndrome, where I look around and wonder how I ended up here — but I think that's what keeps me grounded. It reminds me to stay a student, to keep learning, and to approach every service with humility, said Hanin. My time in Japan taught me "ichigo ichie" - one time, one meeting — the idea that every guest, every meal, and every shared moment is unique and fleeting. I try to carry that into everything I do, in and out of the kitchen. I'm humbled, honored, and deeply thankful to be part of this community. こころからありがとうございます ー thank you from the heart, said Hanin.

We Have Enjoyed Many Outstanding Executive Chef Jason Hanin Meals — Here Are Some Fabulous Photos Over The Years

SOURCE: Kristin Hurley Baker & Jason Hanin, via Instagram.

