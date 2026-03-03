The South Jersey concert calendar for 2026 keeps getting more and more amazing, and now some incredible shows have been announced in Cape May.

Seven huge concerts will be coming to Cape May Convention Hall on Beach Avenue, featuring pop, folk, R&B, and country artists. Tickets for these shows are on sale now.

2026 Cape May, NJ, Summer Concert Lineup

June 28th — Mac McAnally

Record-setting 10-time CMA Musician of the Year, Mac McAnally, has written hits for Alabama, Jimmy Buffett, and Kenny Chesney. He has studio credits for albums by Linda Ronstadt, George Strait, and Dolly Parton.

July 12th — The Stylistics

The Stylistics, as seen in 1977, will be in Cape May, NJ this summer

Fall in love again when The Stylistics bring their Philly sound to Cape May Convention Hall this summer.

July 26th — Joan Osborne

Joan Osborne will be in Cape May, NJ, this summer

Joan Osborne takes the stage to bring her iconic Relish album to life. Experience her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence in person.

August 2nd — The Spinners

With decades of hit songs and smooth harmonies, The Spinners remain one of the most iconic R&B groups of all time.

August 7th — A.J. Croce

A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special night of music featuring songs by his late father, Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both.

August 9th — The Legendary Wailers

Reggae legends delivering classic hits that helped define the sound of Bob Marley’s era.

August 23rd — Blue Öyster Cult

For over 50 years, Blue Öyster Cult has thrilled rock fans with powerful albums filled with classic songs.

More concerts may be added. Check back for updates as Cape May continues expanding its 2026 entertainment lineup.

