Candidates Need To Listen To Trump in New Jersey Governor’s Race

The old television commercial, “When E.F. Hutton Speaks … People Listen” applies here.

President Donald Trump has spoken regarding the New Jersey Gubernatorial Primary election and it’s time for the soon-to-be vanquished candidates to listen.

President Trump is the national leader of the Republican Party. When The President makes his wishes known … loyal party faithful should honor his decision.

In the 6:00 p.m. hour last night, President Trump gave Jack Ciattarelli his unconditional endorsement for Governor of New Jersey, saying in part:

Jack Ciattarelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement - HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, ELECT JACK CIATTARELL!!

It’s the end of the line for Bill Spadea, State Senator Jon Bramnick and former Mayor Mario Kranjac.

This especially holds true for Bill Spadea, who centered his whole campaign declaring that he was the most Trumpian candidate.

That was never true, however, Trump has removed any and all doubt with his Ciattarelli endorsement.

Spadea was a distant second behind Ciattarelli … with the polls giving Ciattarelli a more than 30-point advantage.

Jack Ciattarelli will be the Republican Nominee for Governor of New Jersey.

Now is the time for the challengers to do the right thing and get behind Ciattarelli, and, present a united front going into the November General Election.

New Jersey holds a special place for President Trump. For decades, Trump owned and operated multiple Atlantic City hotels and casinos.

President Trump continues to hold significant New Jersey real estate, including the iconic Trump Bedminster golf club.

President Trump has held two epic campaign rally’s in Wildwood, New Jersey in 2020 and 2024.

Here are some photos from these incredibly well attended special events:

