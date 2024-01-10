A Canadian national has been charged for allegedly distributing and importing fentanyl into the United States, including to people in New Jersey.

14 Counts

38-year-old Michael C. Wozney of Etobicoke, Ontario, is facing a 14 count indictment -- seven counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and seven counts of importation of a controlled substance into the United States.

Federal authorities say between June 2019 to September 2020, Wozney was a vendor of fentanyl on the dark web, a part of the internet not accessible by most internet browsers and designed to allow users to conduct transactions anonymously.

Wozney sold fentanyl on multiple dark net marketplaces, including Empire Market, where Wozney completed hundreds of transactions. Wozney shipped fentanyl to individuals in the United States, including individuals in New Jersey.

Wozney allegedly advertised the sale of numerous fentanyl products and then shipped them in a way so law enforcement agents could not find the drugs.

Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration loading...

Each count of the indictment carries up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations-Newark, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the FBI-Pittsburgh Division for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

