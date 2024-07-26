The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is asking for your help as they continue to investigate an unsolved murder from the mid-1980s.

Who Killed "Cooks Books?"

Authorities say at the time of his death in 1985, Raul Suarez, known to many as "Cooks Books," was a bit of a local celebrity, having earned that nickname while working at Atlantic City's 500 Club, as a local radio host, and a taxicab driver.

Just before 2 AM on March 31st, 1985, a mortally wounded Suarez was located in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near the Crest Motel at 301 E. Absecon Blvd. in Absecon.

Eastbound Absecon Blvd at the Crest Motel in Absecon NJ - Photo: Google Maps

It would later be determined that Suarez had been stabbed multiple times.

Raul Suarez - known as Cooks Books - was murdered in Absecon NJ in 1985 and the case remains unsolved - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutors Office

What Witnesses Saw

Prosecutors say witnesses reported seeing Suarez at the side of his taxicab before walking onto the roadway and collapsing.

Raul Suarez' taxi cab - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutors Office

One witness reported seeing a struggle inside the taxicab before the wounded Suarez walked into the street.

Unknown individuals drove off in his taxi, later found abandoned in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave. in Atlantic City, about a half-mile south of Route 30.

800 block of North Michigan Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

39 years after the murder of Mr. Suarez the investigation continues, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office renews calls for assistance from the public in identifying suspects.

How to Help Investigators

Anyone with information, even a minor recollection, is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 909-7800 to speak with a member of the Major Crimes Unit.

Even the smallest details can be a major break in a nearly four-decade-old case.