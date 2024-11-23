Can Indicted Atlantic City, NJ, Mayor Remain Head of Police?

In the Atlantic City, New Jersey local form of government … in the absence of an appointed civilian director of public safety … the Mayor serves as director of public safety.

This has become very problematic with the current Mayor, Marty Small serving as director of public safety while under criminal indictment.

Small has been indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury regarding numerous criminal charges related to child abuse.

Additionally, as that serious criminal case has proceeded, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has now criminally charged Small for witness tampering.

It long ago became untenable for Small to serve as director of public safety.

Smalls’ wife, La’Quetta Small is the Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools. La’Quetta Small has also been indicted for child abuse … yet, remains as the active, working Superintendent. It’s unprecedented for an educator to remain on the job while facing child abuse criminal charges.

Numerous local and state sources have shared with us that there are current discussions at the highest state level to take steps to remove Small as director of public safety.

Because Atlantic City is under a full takeover by the state … the state wields tremendous power to make any changes that they wish at their will.

The criminal charges against both of the Smalls’ are serious and deeply disturbing in nature. Here is what the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office says about them:

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Marty Small, Sr., 50, and his wife, La Quetta Small, 47, of Atlantic City, NJ were both indicted for second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Marty Small, Sr. was also indicted for third-degree Terroristic Threats, and third-degree Aggravated Assault. It is alleged that during the months of December 2023 and January 2024, the defendants physically and emotionally abused their 15/16-year-old-daughter on multiple occasions. During one incident, on January 13, 2024, Marty Small, Sr. is alleged to have hit his daughter multiple times in the head with a broom causing her to lose consciousness. Another incident on January 3, 2024, alleged that Marty Small, Sr., during an argument with his daughter, continuously threatened to hurt her by "earth slamming" her down the stairs, grabbing her head and throwing her to the ground, and smacking the weave out of her head. Another incident involved Marty Small, Sr. punching his daughter repeatedly in her legs causing bruising. It is alleged that La'Quetta Small, during one incident, punched her daughter multiple times on her chest leaving bruising. Another incident alleged that La'Quetta Small dragged her daughter by her hair then struck her with a belt on her shoulders leaving marks. Another incident alleged that La Quetta Small punched her daughter in the mouth during an argument, said The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

This was followed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office September, 2024 investigation of Marty Small for alleged witness tampering.

We broke the news on November 4, 2024 that the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office had criminally charged Marty Small with witness tampering.

It remains to be seen if the state of New Jersey will allow Marty Small to remain as director of public safety for the City of Atlantic City for much longer … while he is under multiple criminal indictments.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley