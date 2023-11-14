In the Past 6 Days, These 6 People Have Gone Missing in Camden, NJ
Last week, three people went missing in Camden. On Sunday, a fourth, fifth, and sixth person were added to that list.
Missing 44-year-old man
Over the weekend, the Camden County Police Department began asking for help locating Terrel Perry who was reported missing from his home on the 3200 block of Crescent Drive in the Fairview section of Camden.
He is described as a Black male, 5’ 8” tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say he was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans, and black Nike Air Force One sneakers. He is known to frequent Fairview and the corner of Davis and Sheridan streets.
Second missing person from Sunday
Also on Sunday, another teenager went missing in Camden.
14-year-old Sa’Niya Williams from East Camden was reported missing from her home on the unit block of North Dudley Street.
She is described as a Black female, 5’ 5”, 144 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
She is believed to be wearing a pink tank top, black bubble coat, black hoodie, and gray sweatpants, and is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
Missing 27-year-old man
A third person was reported missing on Sunday -- 27-year-old Hezekiah Roberts from the 500 block of Newton Avenue in Camden.
He is a Black male, 5’ 6”, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and gray Naruto hoodie. In addition to his block, police say he is known to frequent North Camden.
Missing teen from last week
Late last week, 14-year-old Alianys Ortiz went missing from her home on the 1200 block of East State Street in the Cramer Hill neighborhood of Camden.
Police describe her as follows:
- Hispanic female
- 5’ 2” tall
- 100 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
She was last seen wearing dark blue pants, a royal blue jersey with the number 2 in red, a blue baseball cap, and black and white sneakers.
She may be in North Camden or Cramer Hill, per police.
Missing woman
The Camden County Police Department continues to look for 33-year-old Tesia Quiles from the Bergen Square neighborhood of Camden.
Quiles lives on the 1000 block of South 8th Street and is described as:
- Hispanic female
- 5’ 2” tall
- 160 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
Authorities say she is known to frequent the Whitman Park, Liberty Park, Lanning Square, and Bergen Square areas of Camden.
Missing teenager
Earlier last week, 16-year-old Zameir Quiles, also from the 1000 block of South 8th Street, was reported missing.
How to help police
Again, anyone with information about any of these missing persons is asked to call police at (856) 757-7042.
