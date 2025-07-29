Two shootings reported hours apart in Camden County

Both victims hospitalized and stable

Camden man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder

Camden Man Charged in Two Separate Shootings

A Camden man has been charged in connection to two separate shootings in Camden County last week.

First Shooting Reported in Camden

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says at about 8:45 PM on Sunday, July 20th, cops were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Virtua-Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The victim, a 48-year-old man from Camden, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Lansdown Avenue in Camden.

Second Shooting in Gloucester Township

At around 5:30 the following morning, the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to a home on Brookshire Road for a report of a gunshot victim. There, officers found a 34-year-old man who had been shot; he was taken to Cooper University Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

Officers detained a suspect, 29-year-old Kenneth W. Reddick of Camden, in the area of the Gloucester Township shooting.

During the investigation, detectives say they determined Reddick was responsible for both shootings.

Charges Filed Against Suspect

Reddick was charged with two counts each of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree certain persons not to possess weapons.

He was also charged with one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child due to a one-year-old child being present during the Gloucester Township shooting.

Reddick was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

How to Help Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Vincent Russomanno with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 729-0660.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

