When you're checking out of a hotel room in Atlantic City, it's best not to forget to grab your gun — especially if you have a previous conviction that doesn't allow you to own one.

A Camden man didn't heed that advice and is now headed to prison for a decade.

Quadir Webb of Camden, NJ, Sentenced

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, 31-year-old Quadir Webb was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after being convicted on the following charges:

Second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

Second-degree certain persons not to possess a handgun

Fourth-degree possession of hollow-point bullets

Fourth-degree possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine

The sentence stems from an incident at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City on March 6th, 2022.

Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City NJ Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

A jury found Webb had spent the night at that hotel with his girlfriend, Mariah Taylor, and they checked out around noon.

After Webb left, housekeeping found a Glock 17 handgun that was loaded with 16 hollow-point bullets in a nightstand drawer.

Several hours later, authorities said a man called the hotel's front desk and asked to go back into room 1219.

When the Atlantic City Police Department arrived at the Claridge and met with Webb, he began to run.

Through an investigation, it was determined Webb was the previous guest in room 1219 and no other guests had accessed that room after he left.

Webb had a previous qualifying conviction making it illegal for him to possess a gun in New Jersey.

The jury acquitted Taylor, who was also staying in room 1219.

This case was investigated by the Atlantic City Police Department. Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Gilboy tried the case for the State and Assistant Prosecutor Jasmine Ostrow represented the State at sentencing.