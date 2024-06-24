Wawa millionaire: Camden County, NJ, lottery player wins nearly $1 million
Imagine walking into your local Wawa, deciding to buy a lottery ticket, and you leave with nearly a million dollars.
That just happened to one lucky person in South Jersey.
And while that person technically isn't a "millionaire," winning $972,775 is close enough.
Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 on Wednesday, June 19th.
Those winning numbers were 06, 14, 21, 25, and 44 and the XTRA number was: 02.
The lucky ticket was purchased at Wawa on Route 73 in West Berlin, Camden County.
For their efforts, the store will receive a $2,000 bonus.
