Imagine walking into your local Wawa, deciding to buy a lottery ticket, and you leave with nearly a million dollars.

That just happened to one lucky person in South Jersey.

And while that person technically isn't a "millionaire," winning $972,775 is close enough.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 on Wednesday, June 19th.

Those winning numbers were 06, 14, 21, 25, and 44 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Wawa on Route 73 in West Berlin, Camden County.

For their efforts, the store will receive a $2,000 bonus.

