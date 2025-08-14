Four South Jersey men were arrested in July

Authorities say the cases stem from online investigations

The suspects face various criminal charges

Four South Jersey men were arrested last month for crimes related to child porn.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says numerous law enforcement agencies took the following people into custody:

70-year-old Robert Galasso of Gloucester Township

38-year-old Donald Winter of Runnemede

59-year-old Michael Cummings of Haddon Township

25-year-old Joseph Donohue II of Lindenwold

Authorities offered details of each arrest...

Robert Galasso of Gloucester Township

Galasso was charged on July 2nd with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

A cyber tip led detectives to a Microsoft Bing account allegedly used to possess CSAM. During an investigation, officials allegedly identified Galasso as the user of that account. Additionally, detectives say they located a USB flash drive belonging to Galasso that contained CSAM.

Donald Winter of Runnemede

Winter was charged on July 16th with second-degree distribution of CSAM, second-degree possession with intent to distribute CSAM, and second-degree possession of CSAM (more than 1,000 images).

A cyber tip led detectives to a Kik account, allegedly used by Winter, that was used to possess and distribute CSAM. Additionally, forensic searches of multiple electronic devices located CSAM, according to authorities.

7713Photography 7713Photography loading...

Michael Cummings of Haddon Township

Cummings was charged on July 18th with third-degree possession of CSAM.

A cyber tip led detectives to a Synchronoss account used to possess CSAM that Cummings allegedly owned. A forensic search of Cummings' cell phone revealed CSAM, according to officials.

Joseph Donohue II of Lindenwold

Donohue was charged on July 25th with second-degree distribution of CSAM, second-degree possession with intent to distribute CSAM, and third-degree Possession of CSAM.

Prosecutors say a cyber tip led detectives to a Kik account that was used to possess and distribute CSAM that was tied to Donohue.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

