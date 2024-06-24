A Burlington County man has admitted to possessing multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse and now potentially faces up to a decade behind bars.

Dennis Nerolich of Burlington, NJ, Pleads Guilty

Federal authorities say 68-year-old Dennis Nerolich of Burlington, formerly of New Egypt, has pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to a charge of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, from March 2016 to May 2018, "Nerolich possessed multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse. Nerolich received the images and videos from his roommate or landlord at the time, Frank Maile."

Last September, Maile pleaded guilty to traveling in foreign commerce and engaging in illicit sexual conduct, that is, a sexual act with a person under 18, a commercial sex act, and production of child pornography. Maile is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

The charge of possession of child pornography that Nerolich pleaded guilty to could send him to prison for up to ten years with a $250,000.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 6th.

The best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia? Locals pick these 22 spots! The best spots for cheesesteaks in Philadelphia as picked by people who live and eat in Philadelphia.

This list is in no particular order with a sample Google review for each eatery. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman