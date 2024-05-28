A special education teacher in Burlington County who was charged last year for allegedly sexually touching seven children has been indicted on those offenses and is now charged with touching seven more.

28-count Indictment Against Vincent Root of Philadelphia, PA

That's according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office which says a grand jury has returned a 28-count indictment against 59-year-old Vincent Root of Philadelphia, who worked at Chatsworth Elementary School.

Root is facing 14 counts of second-degree sexual assault and 14 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say an investigation began last September after a student came forward and accused Root of touching him inappropriately during previous school years.

The investigation revealed that the victims, all of whom are male, were touched in classrooms inside the school building. The investigation further revealed that the abuse occurred over a multi-year period.

Chatsworth Elementary School - Photo: Google Maps Chatsworth Elementary School - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The names and ages of the victims, along with specific information about their enrollment dates, are being withheld to protect their identities.

Root, originally charged in October, entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment last week. He is free pending trial.

Help the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Root is asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 265-5035.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.