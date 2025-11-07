A Buena Vista Township man is headed to prison for having a box of drugs.

On Monday, 57-year-old Charles Scherer was sentenced after having pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of LSD with the intent to distribute. Under the terms of a plea agreement, he'll be spending the next 10 years behind bars.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on April 2nd, 2024, a suspicious package sent from the Netherlands was seized by postal investigators.

Inside that package, authorities found 2,500 perforated tabs on blotter paper, which was later tested and confirmed to be LSD laced with MDMA.

Charles Scherer of Buena Vista Township NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

An undercover officer later delivered that package to Scherer's home, where he was seen opening the door, picking up the package, and bringing it inside. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed, and the package was found opened inside the home where he lived alone.

This matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

