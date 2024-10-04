It appears that a big furniture store chain with over a dozen locations in New Jersey and another dozen in Pennsylvania is working through some big problems.

And it should be pointed out that their problems are online, not store-based.

Those going to the website for Bob's Discount Furniture are met with the following message:

We are experiencing a temporary network network disruption affecting our operations.

That message then says those expecting a delivery of furniture should be on the lookout for emails containing "additional information," but the chain cannot provide updates or adjustments.

Bob's stores are open

All Bob's Discount Furniture stores are open and you can purchase furniture and accessories there as you would on any other day.

Bob's Discount Furniture problems started Thursday

Bob's customers began to notice some problems on Thursday, which reportedly escalated on Friday.

Bob's Discount Furniture is experiencing online problems - Photo: Google Maps Bob's Discount Furniture is experiencing online problems - Photo: Google Maps loading...

As of late Saturday morning, it appears that the situation has not improved much.

After receiving a few emails from viewers, investigative reporters with WPVI-TV tried to contact "every Bob's Discount Furniture phone number [they] could find" but those calls could not be completed.

We attempted to call several Bob's stores in New Jersey late Saturday morning and were met with the same result.

Living room interior with stylish furniture, focus on soft carpet Liudmila Chernetska loading...

180 Bob's furniture stores across the country

Bob's operates about 180 stores across 24 states. Based on a Google Maps search, since their locations cannot be located on their website, the chain has 14 stores in New Jersey, about 16 in Pennsylvania, and two in Delaware.

This is a developing story that will be updated if more information becomes available.