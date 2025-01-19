Big Plans for Original Golden Nugget Atlantic City (First Photos)

This is the first-ever public report about the opulent, multi-use plans that owner Rocco Sebastiani has for the original Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Steve Wynn opened the original Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino opened in Atlantic City on Memorial Day weekend, 1981.

I was a pre-Day 1 employee and loved every bit of my near decade spent working at this iconic property.

I have been so excited about Rocco Sebastiani’s plans for the property and that the wrecking ball won’t be taking this important structure down.

I took an elaborate tour back in August, 2024 with Sebastiani. The “bones” of the Golden Nugget are solid and in good shape.

I couldn’t believe the condition of the concrete. It still looks brand new more than 44 years later.

Sebastiani has grand plans for the property as follows:

108 luxury condominiums are planned at $ 2 million each. The views are incredible. “It will transform and bring new life,” said Sebastiani.

The plan is for the second tower will be a Hyatt or Hilton Hotel, with 330 rooms.

We have learned that both company’s have visited the Atlantic City property recently. Hyatt was on properly in October, 2024 and Hilton on January 8, 2025.

This would represent hundreds of hotel rooms, making it the first increase in hotel room inventory for the Atlantic City market in years.

The Marty Small administration has held Sebastiani back for years.

The state of New Jersey officially stepped-in yesterday and removed Small, his building departments and the City of Atlantic City from their local control of Sebastiani’s project.

Sebastiani will be able to finish his resort by working directly with the state of New Jersey, through the Department of Community Affairs.

Sebastiani has publicly accused the Small administration of “corruption,” saying to us:

“The corruption of the building department under Marty small kept my project suppressed. I was told by many city guys that If I sit with the mayor and (Anthony) Cox, I would get my permit quick. I chose not to pay to play,” said Sebastiani.

Sebastiani told us that his project can be built in 2 years. He has been waiting for his permit to proceed since 2022.

The City of Atlantic City has been ordered to send all files for Sebastiani’s project to Trenton. We have confirmed that by yesterday afternoon, the files were in transport to the state of New Jersey.

Sebastiani is all about moving forward, however, for one moment he did look back and told us about the incompetence of The Atlantic City Small administration and the lost time that he can’t get back.

When this new multi-use, multi-purpose resort is complete, it will have:

108 luxury condominiums

250,000 square feet of food and beverage.

Luxurious swimming pool and sun deck on the 3rd floor.

330 hotel rooms.

Below, is a fantastic photo gallery, which features the first-ever look at what Sebastiani’s resort property will look like. It will be a spectacular addition for Atlantic City, which desperately needs developers like Sebastiani to invest in Atlantic City.

SOURCE : Rocco Sebastiani.

