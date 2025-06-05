Let's be honest, New Jersey is a fantastic state to live in.

Well, usually.

I mean, sure, we have high taxes, everything here is expensive, traffic can be awful, our beaches get jam-packed, and you sometimes come face-to-face with that famous Jersey attitude, but this is a pretty awesome state.

We're perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia, we have over a dozen professional sports teams in our area, and certainly no shortage of things to do.

And when you take those things into account, and add the fact that countless major businesses are headquartered here, you can quickly see why 9.5 million people call the Garden State home.

Where Are the Best Places to Live in New Jersey?

But where are the best places to call home in New Jersey?

Niche recently ranked the 25 best towns in this state, using factors such as quality of schools, access to healthcare, nightlife, recreation, and weather.

Ranking the Top Towns in NJ

The locales listed below are a fantastic cross-section of the state, featuring spots in major metro areas, way out in the country, and everything in between.

