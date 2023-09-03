Locals Pick the Top 3 Places to Spend Labor Day in New Jersey

A new poll has found where those living in the great Garden State really want to spend their Labor Day weekend.

The only problem is you might not be able to get in when you want to.

Editors at FamilyDestinationsGuide.com recently asked some 3,000 families across the country to find out which location in their state, in their experience, is the best to celebrate a Labor Day picnic or BBQ.

Having a BBQ or picnic on this day has become a time-honored tradition among American families. It's not just about sizzling steaks and zesty sides; it's a flavorful tribute to the nation's backbone, our hard-working souls.

The top three spots are as follows:

#3 - Sandy Hook National Recreation Area in Highlands

Sandy Hook National Recreation Area - Photo: Google Maps

With its picturesque surroundings and options for beachside activities, Sandy Hook National Recreation Area guarantees a Labor Day celebration filled with both relaxation and outdoor excitement, making it an exceptional destination for families to come together and create lasting memories.

The National Park Service's website contains a wealth of information about the park.

#2 - Cheesequake State Park in Matawan

Cheesequake State Park in Matawan NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The park's designated picnic areas, nestled within the natural beauty of New Jersey's coastal region, offer an ideal setting for sharing meals and enjoying quality time together. Families can explore the park's trails that lead through various ecosystems, providing opportunities for both leisurely walks and nature exploration.

Everything you need to know about the park can be found on the State's website.

#1 - Island Beach State Park

Island Beach State Park - Photo: Google Maps

The park's pristine beaches, rolling dunes, and serene coastal landscapes create a stunning backdrop for a memorable outdoor gathering. Families can enjoy picnicking in the designated areas, surrounded by the park's natural beauty, while soaking in the calming atmosphere of the beach.

You can do all kinds of outdoor activities at Island Beach State Park, from swimming and birdwatching to biking and hiking and beyond -- but you must get there early.

Island Beach State Park is open from 7 AM to 8 PM but when the parking lots are full, no more vehicles are allowed to enter.

As you drive towards Island Beach State Park, keep an eye out for highway signs in the area that will say if the park is at capacity.