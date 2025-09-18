New Jersey pizza is getting national recognition

A new ranking highlights two Garden State pizzerias

They’re listed among the best in America

New Jersey Pizza Gets National Recognition

We all know that New Jersey has some pretty darn good pizza.

Whether it's a little mom-and-pop place in your neighborhood, a spot on any boardwalk in the state, or anything in between, chances are, you are only a few minutes away from a mouthwatering slice of pizza.

But let's take that one step further.

According to a new survey, two of the best pizzerias in the entire country are here in the Garden State.

And there is some very serious competition here — consider all of the world-class restaurants in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond, and two spots in New Jersey made the cut.

50TopPizza has released its annual Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the world, and this list is nothing short of a pizza lover's dream.

Top 5 Best Pizzerias in America

Here are their top five pizzerias in America:

1. Una Pizza Napoletana, New York City

2. Pizzeria Sei, Los Angeles

3. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco

4. Jay’s, Kenmore NY

5. Ribalta, New York City

Best Pizza in Philadelphia

And certainly worth mentioning is #11, Pizzeria Beddia, at 1313 North Lee Street in Philadelphia. And in true Philly fashion, not only do they have pizza, but...

You can also reserve the Hoagie Room, where you can spend two hours sampling pizza, hoagies, and some appetizers.

Razza in Jersey City Ranks #12 in America

As for New Jersey, coming in at #12 in the nation is Razza, located at 275/277 Grove Street in Jersey City, which ranked 69th last year. That's an impressive jump.

The gastronomic proposal starts with quality cocktails and wines, well presented. Noteworthy is the citrus salad, generous in portion and with a fresh and balanced dressing. The pizzas are the real highlight: the Margherita is a must-try, with flavorful toppings and an excellent dough with a well-cooked crust. In general, all the pizzas are interesting and well-made with selected ingredients, rich in personality.

Oh, and apparently, if you don't try their meatballs, you'll be kicking yourself.

As for the second entry on this list, you don't have to go too far. In fact, we'll stay in the top 30.

Bricco in Camden County Ranks #28

At #28 on the list is Bricco with two locations in Camden County — 128 Haddon Ave. in Westmont and on Route 70 in Cherry Hill.

Here the pizza is cooked in a wood-fired oven, the dough is thin, crispy, prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. It offers various options of pizza, both traditional Neapolitan and customized, with a variety of toppings, vegetables, cheeses, and cured meats. A must-try is the Bricconcelo with buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto, burrata, and basil oil, very interesting.

