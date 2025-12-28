Best Lobster Tail in Cape May, NJ: Restaurant Lives Up To Name

I have enjoyed this Cape May, New Jersey lobster tail at least 4 teams in the past 6 months. It is unquestionably the best lobster tail that I have ever had in Cape May.

This Restaurant Lives Up To Its Name

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

The Lobster House, located directly of the Garden State Parkway, right before Exit 0.

Consistency Of Their Lobster Tail Is Outstanding

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

There is nothing worse than a chewy lobster tail. And, we’ve all had them.

Each and every time that I have had The Lobster House colossal size lobster tail, the taste and texture have been perfect every time.

Baked Potato

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Sounds like a throwaway part of your meal. It’s not. Each and every time, it’s cooked to perfection.

Not every time … however, occasionally, your baked potato will be so big. You’ll think it has its own ZIP Code.

Service & Atmosphere

We absolutely love the service and the ambiance in the restaurant.

The service staff members are very attentive. Their uniforms are consistently sharp.

It’s Nice To know …

In advance, that you are going to be served with an excellent.

Fried Shrimp Are Also Outstanding

Here they are. So very delicious and huge, too. Again, flavor and texture are always perfect.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Double Crab Cakes Are Great

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

More The Lobster House Photos

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley