The bad news is summer is quickly coming to an end and kids will soon be going back to school.

The good news is "local summer" is just around the corner and it is a truly magical time of year for those of us that live down the shore all 52 weeks out of the year.

If you aren't familiar with the term, local summer is roughly defined as the few weeks after Labor Day when the tourists have dispersed, the beaches and boardwalks are relatively empty, the weather is gorgeous, parking is a heck of a lot easier -- and we can truly enjoy many of the best restaurants in the area without having to wait 60 to 90 minutes for a table on a Saturday evening.

Of course, we love it when our friends of Pennsylvania come down here and spend lots of money, but now grabbing your favorite meal at a legendary South Jersey restaurant is a foodie's dream come true.

The 15 restaurants listed below are where you are absolutely guaranteed to find a high concentration of folks from the Keystone State and points beyond in June, July, and August, but now it's our turn to dig in.

Note: since we're heading into the off-season, we recommend calling these restaurants before arriving as their operating hours may have changed.

With Shoobies Leaving, South Jersey Locals Can Now Enjoy These 15 Restaurants Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will now be less crowded as summer comes to an end and Shoobies head back home.