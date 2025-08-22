Put it on Your List — The Absolute Best Hotel In Cape May, NJ

The oldest seaside resort in American history opened in Cape May, New Jersey on Beach Avenue in 1816.

It’s Congress Hall, and, I’m recommending that you out it on your list of places to stay and great things to do.

Margie Hurley, My Beautuful Wife Says …

A one night stay at Congress Hall is like a vacation.

There’s wonderful dining (farm-to-table) and outstanding shopping right on premises.

Below are a few food examples available at The Blue Pig Tavern and The Boiler Room at Congress Halk.

Former United States Presidents have stayed at Congress Hall

Franklin Pierce, Benjamin Harrison and James Buchanan. Here they are:

Curtis Bashaw — Congress Hall Principle Owner, President & Chief Executive Officer

It’s hard to believe that Labor Day is just a few weeks away. On Labor Day, 2024, Curtis Bashaw told us the following about Congress Hall and his Cape Resorts team:

It is always about the team. Since its inception in the late 1800's, Labor Day has been a milestone @CongressHall. This Labor Day we number 1115 and I cannot help but marvel about what working together can do. What it can produce. What it creates. As we labor together let's honor the work, the workers and the treedom we have to create opportunity and build for a more prosperous future. I am honored to work with the #caperesorts team. #teamwork #company'scoming #gracioushospitality, said Bashaw.

Here Are A Few More Of Our Cape Resorts Family Memories In Photos

