Here You Go — The Best Chicken Pot Pie In Atlantic City, NJ, Area

This one is not a close call. Here is the absolute best chicken pot pie that is available in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

Historic Towne Of Smithville, New Jersey

Established in 1787. That’s two years before the inauguration of George Washington, the first President of The United States.

President Washington was inaugurated on April 30, 1789, at Federal Hall in New York, which was America's first Capitol.

Smithville Inn Chicken Pot Pie

Is the undisputed best. Here is how Smithville Inn describes their legendary chicken pot pie.

The Smithville Inn's chicken pot pie is one of those dishes that has become a mainstay, and in large demand. Made completely from scratch - including the dumplings, the flaky homemade top crust, and a classic chicken veloute sauce.

I love it all, but, the dumpling is my absolute favorite. It’s a hidden treat that you cannot find until you cut into the chicken pot pie.

When you cut a slice with a dumpling in it, it’s a joyous experience.

Here it is:

Tony Coppola photo. Tony Coppola photo. loading...

Tremendous History

When you enjoy this great meal, it’s like you have been transformed back to 1787, when James Baremore built what is now the Smithville Inn, along what was then called a well-traveled stagecoach route.

Today's Smithville

Is operated by The Coppola Family offers a Bed and Breakfast at The Colonial Inn, Barn Rooms, the great Bar and Restaurant named in honor of Fred and Ethyl Noyes and so much more.

We Caught Up With Tony Coppola

Coppola is Partner - The Historic Towne of Smithville.

Occasionally, I reflect back to 1997 when we first took over the village, which at that time faced an uncertain future. It gives me a great amount of satisfaction to see what it has become today. So many people have great stories and memories of this place, I feel that my family is just one part and it's amazing legacy. I can't wait to see what the next 100 years will bring, said Coppola.

Smithville Inn Chicken Pot Pie

It is reasonably priced at $ 25 and it easily feeds 4 or more people, depending on your preferred slice size.

Historic Towne Of Smithville Is Beautiful

Look at these fantastic photos (below):

Here are great meals that are available in the area:

