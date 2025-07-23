The Top Budget-friendly Restaurant in NJ is One of America’s Best
- A New Jersey restaurant ranked #11 in the nation for budget-friendly dining
- It earned high praise based on Google reviews and affordability
- USA Today featured it in a list of the best cheap eats across America
One of the Best Budget-friendly Restaurants in America is in NJ
A recent survey has found that the top budget-friendly restaurant in New Jersey is one of the best in the nation.
Not too long ago, editors at USA Today looked at Google reviews for over 28,000 restaurants across 50 cities in America to determine the best cheap eats in the country.
Their rankings examined everything from large fast-food chains to small, mom-and-pop establishments. Their only qualifiers were that a restaurant had to be designated as a dollar sign on Google's cost scale (meaning it was inexpensive) and it had to have at least 200 reviews.
All kinds of styles of food from all different cities filled out the top ten, including a sub shop in Tampa, a plant-based restaurant in Baltimore, and even a Polish kielbasa smokehouse in Philadelphia.
A New Jersey Spot Just Missed the Top 10
Just outside of the top 10, literally, at #11 in the nation was a restaurant here in the great Garden State.
First, a few clues about this restaurant to see if you can guess what it is.
It's in North Jersey and it's a Vegan restaurant. Here are some reviews:
So what is one of the best budget-friendly restaurants in America?
Brick City Vegan in Newark
We are a unique fast-casual restaurant featuring plant-based burgers, scratch-made biscuits, and refreshing fruit shakes. Everything on our menu is designed to be approachable and delicious. We welcome everyone through our doors and prepare meals right in front of you with sustainable high-quality ingredients.
The restaurant at 915 Broad Street in Newark prides itself on being affordable and serving tasty food.
Some people have this phobia to try vegan food. At Brick City Vegan, we just want you to enjoy a good meal that happens to be plant-based.
Brick City Vegan is open seven days a week right across the street from Newark City Hall. Their full menu can be found on their website.
