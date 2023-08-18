A jewelry store just outside of Northeast Philadelphia that's been around for 75 years is closing its doors for good.

The year was 1948 and here's what was making news headlines:

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in India

President Harry S. Truman was re-elected in an upset over Thomas Dewey

Babe Ruth died

33-1/3 RPM records were invented

And near Northeast Philadelphia, a small watchmaker's shop opened its doors.

Over the decades that followed, that shop, thanks to very loyal customers, turned into a full-service jewelry store.

However, here in 2023, the owner of Bar-Kay Jewelers in Rockledge, Montgomery County, has decided to retire and close for good.

Bar-Kay Jewelers in Rockledge PA - Photo: Google Maps

Breaking the news

John Kurowski, who runs the business, took to Facebook to share the news:

We’ve loved being part of our customer’s lives for so long. It’s an incredible feeling, like being part of one big family. We’re certainly going to miss that aspect of the business.

They also posted,

This year is our 75th anniversary and it felt like the right time. We will miss everyone but we are all looking forward to new adventures.

One more visit

The store is holding a clearance sale during its remaining days.

To stop by one last time, set your GPS to 408 Huntingdon Pike in Rockledge, PA.

