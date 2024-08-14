Atlantic County Sheriff’s Will Issue Tickets, Mill Road, EHT, NJ

This is an important notification for everyone who drives on Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Mario Suarez, Atlantic County Under Sheriff has just issued the following important public service announcement on his social media Facebook page.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT:

Please SLOW DOWN when driving on Mill Road EHT. These pictures were taken 10 minutes apart. This is one of many. The limit is 40 MPH. People speed 60-90 MPH down Mill with no regard for life. We're going to start issuing tickets!, wrote Suarez.

You have to appreciate Suarez’ candor and transparency.

It’s clear, they don’t want to issue speeding tickets, however, you can’t have people driving 60 to 90 mph on a small residential road like this.

Because there are a long stretches with no lights on Mill Road, it’s easy for it to take on the appearance of a small speedway.

It’s only one lane in each direction, making high speed travel a very dangerous situation.

Under the direction of Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department has once again become a law enforcement agency and not a social services one.

Here are photos of the Mill Road area of Egg Harbor Township taken by Suarez.

This focus by Suarez is just the latest example, proving that the focus of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department is to represent itself as a police department.

The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department has issued a preemptive, warning, that if you speed … You will be ticketed.

Please be guided accordingly, and, please be safe.

SOURCE: Mario Suarez, Atlantic County Under Sheriff .

