An Atlantic County Corrections Officer has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an inmate earlier this year.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday, 24-year-old Sebastian Flores-Huamani of Mays Landing was charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree official misconduct.

Flores-Huamani was a correctional officer within the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Those charges are related to a sexual assault upon an adult female inmate within the prison, per officials.

Allegation Reported by Inmate

According to authorities, on September 4th of this year, the Atlantic County Justice Facility Professional Standards Unit contacted the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office in reference to a female inmate alleging that a corrections officer entered her cell and sexually assaulted her.

Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Arrest of Corrections Officer

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Flores-Huamani at his home without incident on Tuesday.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Professional Standards and Accountability Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at (609) 909-7666.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

