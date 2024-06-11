Atlantic County, NJ, Sheriff’s Office arrests 11 more people
Since taking office several months ago, Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O'Donoghue has made it a point to target those with outstanding warrants across South Jersey.
The result has been countless arrests since the beginning of the year, including another eleven people being taken into custody over a recent ten-day span.
And that's on top of 24 people that were taken into custody in the middle of May.
As always, if you have information on the whereabouts of persons who are wanted by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, you can contact them at (609) 909-7200.
Recent Arrests in Atlantic County, NJ
- May 28 — Johnathan T. Betz, 42, Egg Harbor City — arrested in Hamilton on a municipal warrant issued by Egg Harbor Twp. in the amount of $1,000
- May 28 — Matthew F. Graham, 31, Egg Harbor Twp. — arrested in EHT on a Superior Court warrant for criminal mischief
- May 30 — Alexis V. Robinson, 29, Felton, MD — arrested in Atlantic City on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by County Central
- May 30 — James L. Williams-Walker, 40, Egg Harbor City — arrested in Atlantic City on non-support in the amount of $11,845 and a municipal warrant issued by County Central in the amount of $750
- May 31 — Rashad A. Brown, 26, Atlantic City — arrested in Mays Landing on two municipal warrants issued by Atlantic City totaling $3,000
- Jun 1 — Dion Harris, 31, Egg Harbor Twp. — arrested in Pleasantville on non-support in the amount of $17,411
- Jun 1 — Timothy Koons, 48, Ventnor — arrested in Atlantic City on two Superior Court warrants for possession of CDS, burglary, riot, and also charged with resist arrest by flight
- Jun 4 — Ismail Rex, 44, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City Joint in the amount of $1,500
- Jun 6 — Brandin A. Grasty, 32, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on two non-support warrants totaling $61,645
- Jun 6 — Shakur Hancock-Palmer, 27, Pleasantville — arrested in Atlantic City on two municipal warrants issued by Atlantic City Joint totaling $1,750
- Jun 6 — Edil Noel, 32, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on two municipal warrants issued by Washington Twp. totaling $1,000
Arrests are a matter of public record; the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
