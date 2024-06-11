Since taking office several months ago, Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O'Donoghue has made it a point to target those with outstanding warrants across South Jersey.

The result has been countless arrests since the beginning of the year, including another eleven people being taken into custody over a recent ten-day span.

And that's on top of 24 people that were taken into custody in the middle of May.

As always, if you have information on the whereabouts of persons who are wanted by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, you can contact them at (609) 909-7200.

Recent Arrests in Atlantic County, NJ

May 28 — Johnathan T. Betz, 42, Egg Harbor City — arrested in Hamilton on a municipal warrant issued by Egg Harbor Twp. in the amount of $1,000

May 28 — Matthew F. Graham, 31, Egg Harbor Twp. — arrested in EHT on a Superior Court warrant for criminal mischief

May 30 — Alexis V. Robinson, 29, Felton, MD — arrested in Atlantic City on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by County Central

May 30 — James L. Williams-Walker, 40, Egg Harbor City — arrested in Atlantic City on non-support in the amount of $11,845 and a municipal warrant issued by County Central in the amount of $750

May 31 — Rashad A. Brown, 26, Atlantic City — arrested in Mays Landing on two municipal warrants issued by Atlantic City totaling $3,000

Sunset over Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Sunset over Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Jun 1 — Dion Harris, 31, Egg Harbor Twp. — arrested in Pleasantville on non-support in the amount of $17,411

Jun 1 — Timothy Koons, 48, Ventnor — arrested in Atlantic City on two Superior Court warrants for possession of CDS, burglary, riot, and also charged with resist arrest by flight

Jun 4 — Ismail Rex, 44, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City Joint in the amount of $1,500

Jun 6 — Brandin A. Grasty, 32, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on two non-support warrants totaling $61,645

Atlantic City Skyline - Photo: Townsquare Media South Jersey Atlantic City Skyline - Photo: Townsquare Media South Jersey loading...

Jun 6 — Shakur Hancock-Palmer, 27, Pleasantville — arrested in Atlantic City on two municipal warrants issued by Atlantic City Joint totaling $1,750

Jun 6 — Edil Noel, 32, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on two municipal warrants issued by Washington Twp. totaling $1,000

Arrests are a matter of public record; the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.