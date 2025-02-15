Atlantic County, NJ, Sergeant Has Life Threatening Accident – Help!

On Monday, February 10, 2025, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Eric Wise suffered a life threatening fall.

We are not in a position to share specific details at this time regarding Sergeant Wise’ prognosis … out of respect for his beautiful family … a wife and two daughters (pictured above).

However, we can say that Sergeant Wise’ condition is critical in nature.

I spoke with a superior officer yesterday, who described Eric Wise as “the most amazing husband and father.”

I was also told about his exemplary record of public service with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Here is a link (directly) below for a GoFundMe campaign which has surpassed $ 50,000 as we file this update.

https://gofund.me/a7cf3ac3

Here is the narrative that is shared on the GoFundMe campaign as follows:

The fundraising update is as of Friday, February 14, 2025 at 5:00 a.m.

On Monday night, Eric Wise, a dedicated 44-year-old Sargent with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, tragically suffered a life threatening fall. As we all know, Eric has spent his life serving and protecting others—both in his professional role as a detective and in his personal life as a loving husband and father. Now, it's time for us to support him and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Eric is the devoted husband to Antonia and the proud father of two beautiful daughters, Abigail and Kaelen. His commitment to his family, his work, and his community is evident in the countless lives he has touched through his compassion and dedication. The financial burden of this tragic event are heavy. We want to provide Eric's wife, Antonia, and their daughters with the support they need to navigate this uncertain future. Your contributions will help ease the financial stress, allowing the family to focus on healing and being together during this challenging time - from the Go Fund Me campaign narrative.

Eric Wise has lived-up to his “Protect and Serve” Moniker.

Now, is the time for the great Atlantic County community to step-up and help The Wise Family in their time of significant need.

Here are some great photos of the incredible team of The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office in action:

