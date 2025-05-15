Atlantic County, NJ, Prosecutor On ‘Homicide Of 8-Year-Old’

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has now spoken regarding the sentencing of Edward Johnson, 26 years old, from Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.

Edwards was sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State prison for Aggravated Manslaughter for killing Javier Lopez on July 23, 2024 in Absecon, New Jersey.

HOMICIDE OF 8-YEAR-OLD JAVIER “JAVI” VELEZ

During the early morning hours, after drinking alcohol all evening at multiple bars in Atlantic City, the defendant attempted to drive home on the White Horse Pike. Due to his substantial intoxication, he failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the roadway, and struck a parked car. At the time of the crash, the defendant was traveling 107 MPH. The victim was asleep in the car while his father and younger brother were fishing nearby, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

MY PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOUT SENATOR VINCE POLISTINA

Below, is my earlier report about Senator Polistina’s legislation and how certain drunk drivers will face jail, prior to their trial.

Read More: NJ Senator Polistina: Jail Before Trial For Certain Drunk Drivers

ATLANTIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE OBTAINED A PLEA DEAL

Here are the details:

Johnson plead guilty on February 27, 2025, to Aggravated Manslaughter.

“The plea agreement called for a sentence of 15 years in prison. Today the Hon. Joseph Levin sentenced the defendant to 15 years subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning Johnston must serve 85% before becoming eligible for parole. Javi's parents, Kaylah Smith and Orlando Velez, gave impassioned speeches at the sentencing hearing on behalf of their son. They spoke of their grief and the impact this preventable crime had on their entire family. Two of Javi's Aunts also spoke on behalf of the family,” said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A JOINT LAW-ENFORCEMENT EFFORT

This is the successful resolution to a heart-breaking case was a collaboration of the following:

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Crash Investigations Unit.

Absecon Police Department.

Atlantic City Police Department.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson prosecuted the case for the State of New Jersey.

POIGNANT PHOTOS FROM YESTERDAY

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photos. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photos. loading...

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photos. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photos. loading...

attachment-IMG_4856 loading...

attachment-IMG_4855 loading...

attachment-IMG_4854 loading...

A GoFundMe campaign has been set-up for the family of Javier “Javi” Velez.

Below, is a link to additional coverage by my colleague, Eddie Davis.

Read More: Parents Confront Drunk Driver Who Killed Their Son in NJ Crash

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley