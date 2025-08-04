Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor: Serious About Taking E-Bike Action

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is displaying much needed leadership regarding the issue and potential dangers of e-bikes.

Prosecutor Public Information Campaign

Reynolds is embarking on a public information campaign that will begin on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Reynolds has recorded a public service message to shine the light on the issue of e-bikes and his recommendations to fix the mounting problems.

Reynolds is not granting any interviews on this subject. His message will speak for itself. Reynolds doesn’t want anyone to misconstrue his intentions.

It’s About Preventing Death & Injury

Reynolds doesn’t want any public exposure for himself or his agency. He wants to do everything possible to prevent another Atlantic County family from experiencing the impossible loss of a child.

Reynolds Offers An E-Bike Strategy

It begins with awareness and responsibility.

We need parents to be gatekeepers. Ask yourself:

Has my child demonstrated the maturity to handle unpredictable situations?

Do they understand traffic patterns, visibility issues, and right-of-way rules?

Are they consistently cautious, or are they prone to risk-taking?

Reynolds concludes that If the answers are uncertain, you should err on the side of caution.

Will Reynolds Message To Parents

To parents, I say this: please, reconsider before purchasing or allowing your child to operate a motorized bike or scooter. These devices are not toys. They demand training, situational awareness, and split-second decision-making in high-risk environments. If your child is not old enough to drive a car-if they wouldn't yet qualify for a driver's license — why would we think they are prepared to manage these risks on two wheels? — said Reynolds.

You Will Be Able To Hear Reynolds’ Public Service Announcements

Beginning on Monday, August 4, 2025 on various local radio stations.

The Will Reynolds e-bike public service campaign will continue for the next 5 weeks.

Will Reynolds - Consoler In Chief

Reynolds has demonstrated that he is a rare blend of aggressive prosecutor on one hand … coupled with displaying supreme compassion with regards to empathy for the public and numerous victims.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor Opinion - Editorial.

