Atlantic County, NJ, Political Rhetoric Can Get Someone Hurt

The political rhetoric in America is beyond dangerous at this time and it has permeated down to the local level in Atlantic County, New Jersey and beyond.

It’s so bad that it shouldn’t even be called political speech.

Former United States President Donald Trump was shot and nearly assassinated twice during the 2024 Presidential election campaign.

The toxic and dangerous rhetoric of calling your political opponents some of the worst names in recorded history … Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, fascist, Nazi, a threat to America, Democrasy and more … can activate fringe elements of society to take potential violent actions.

United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew has had to deal with numerous credible violent threats for years. He even had a lunatic leave a recorded message about potential direct threats to Van Drew’s wife.

Just look at the featured photo above and below. It is from a recent family Halloween event in Atlantic County.

Facebook photo. Facebook photo. loading...

You can see two young children from behind viewing it. Just look at the sign on the vehicle.

The un tasteful sign displays Jeff Van Drew’s full name, located inside of a circle, with a cancel line drawn through his name.

The intended message is unambiguous and crystal clear.

A high-ranking Atlantic County law enforcement official told me earlier this week that a prominent Atlantic County elected official is currently wearing a bulletproof vest while out in public.

I interviewed New Jersey Senator Michael Testa, R-1 yesterday about the dangerous political rhetoric that is going on in America today, as well as in Southern Jersey and elsewhere.

Testa had also independently heard about the senior Atlantic County elected official, who is currently wearing a bulletproof vest.

The current dangerous political activities must be reeled back in and fast.

It is time to turn the political rhetoric down … way down … before someone gets hurt or worse.

