Atlantic County, NJ Official Offers Blistering Criticism of Chris Christie

Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo did not hold back regarding former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

During a long form, wide-ranging, live on-air interview earlier this morning on WPG Talk Radio, Giralo offered this blunt, intellectually and brutally honest assessment of former Governor Christie.

Chris Christie has set the Republicans back 20 years in New Jersey, said Giralo.

Ouch and Wow, all at the same time.

Giralo also commented that Christie hurt the state in countless ways during his time as Governor.

Regarding one specific issue, Giralo talked about moving school board candidates to the partisan General Election ballot … rather than a standalone election, which used to take place in April every year.

The school board candidates get lost at the bottom of the ballot and they are not allowed to bracket with any of the candidates who are running on the partisan section of the election ballot.

Considering that more than 60% of local purpose tax is school purpose tax related, this really is a great disservice to the whole process.

Christie’s self-destructive implosion has been breathtaking to watch.

Christie made an ill-fated mistake when he decided to go hyper negative against United States President Donald Trump.

It has placed Christie as persona non grata within the Republican Party.

It has relegated Christie to becoming a fake Republican analyst, who does nothing but criticize President Trump.

InsiderNJ.com had a very interesting article yesterday, titled: “Chris Christie Considers Life in New Jersey with U.S. Attirney Habba.”

The premise of the article is whether or not Chris Christie is worried about ending up in a Gulag, because President Trump‘s former lawyer Alina Haba has just been appointed interim US attorney for New Jersey.

Ironically, this is the exact same position that put Chris Christie on the map and served as his own launching pad to become Governor of New Jersey.

Christie alleged that President Trump retaliates against political enemies. That is often said about Trump by his enemies … however, when has it actually ever happened?

Just the opposite is true. President Trump and his allies were unmercifully politically attacked and politically prosecuted.

Chris Christie is the one that has earned a reputation for political retaliation. Just ask Dennis Levinson, the Atlantic County Executuve.

Levinson’s talented son (Matt) was chairman of the New Jersey casino control commission. He was doing a great job. Christie purposefully did not reappoint him to his position, as a punishment to Dennis Levinson.

Here’s the truth… Had President Trump named Chris Christie United States Attorney General, the Chris Christie that we see today never would’ve happened. It’s that simple.

Also, had Chris Christie not prosecuted Charles Kushner, who is President Trump‘s daughter‘s father-in-law … Christie would have been the Attorney General of the United States.

