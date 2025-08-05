Atlantic County, New Jersey: Commissioner Has Passed Away

We have learned that long-time Atlantic County, New Jersey Commissioner Ernest Coursey has passed away, following a courageous battle with cancer.

We Opened An On-Air & Digital Prayer Chain Chain Back On April 29, 2024

Last year, we did not specifically reveal Commissioner Coursey’s health issue, calling it an “undisclosed health issue.”

At the time of his passing, Coursey was an Atlantic County Commissioner from District 1, as well as the Deputy Mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

On April 29, 2024, We …

Announced that we would suspend any and all public policy criticism of Coursey … saying:

All that matters now is for Commissioner Coursey to experience God's healing powers ... skilled Doctors ... and, for Ernest to make a full and speedy recovery. Only then we will resume any disagreements on public policy that we may have with one another.

Coursey’s Career In Elective & Appointed Office

Coursey has served as:

Atlantic County Freeholder

Atlantic County Commissioner

Atlantic City 3rd Ward Councilman

Atlantic City Council President

Democratic Committee Member

Aide to former United States Senator Robert Torricelli

Our Deepest Condolences

Commissioner Coursey leaves behind a beautiful family, consisting of a devoted wife and children.

Coursey Will Be Missed

Coursey had a rare ability to work with the loyal opposition to pursue effective public policy that would he good for his constituents.

Electoral Politics

Coursey did not seek re-election for his County Commissioner’s seat, which was the first hint that Coursey’s health issue was very serious in nature.

Coursey loved to serve in elective office.

The Reverend Collins Days, Sr. was nominated and elected to be the Democratic Nominee in District 1.

Reverend Days has led his congregation of the Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City for more than 30 years.

The Second Baptist Church has more than 2,000 members from all over South Jersey.

