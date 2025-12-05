Published reports say a worker was killed Thursday afternoon on a radio tower in Atlantic City.

According to WPVI-TV, a crew of three men was doing work on the structure that sits next to the drawbridge on Route 30 when one of them was injured around 4:30.

That unidentified worker was able to be brought down to the ground, but he did not survive. The two others were not hurt.

Former WMID radio tower in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Former WMID radio tower in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

That radio tower on Murray Ave., which has been a fixture of the Atlantic City skyline for decades, is about 340-feet tall and was originally home to 1340 AM WMID and 99.3 WMID-FM (now WZBZ). Both of those stations vacated that tower a long time ago.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

